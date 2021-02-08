Snowmobile accident in Okara Lakes

Two teens suffered non-life-threatening injuries after colliding while riding their snowmobiles Sunday.

The two snowmobilers injured after a colliding on sunday in okara lakes...just south of old forge.

We have learned their injuries are not life- threatening.

Town of webb police say it happened along the railroad tracks near trail six.

They say a 17-year- old male shifted due to an unknown obstruction along the tracks, and a 17- year-old female coming up in the opposite direction was unable to avid him.

When first responders arrived...they found the victims down an embankment and were able to get them out and take them by ambulance to the hospital.

The male was ejected.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sad news from western