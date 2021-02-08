Health Watch: Heart Health

"here's a live look at grants pass from taprock grill.

There is actually a lot of research.

That shows, having an optimistic outlook can predict not only a longer lifespan, but decreases your risk for coronary vascular disease.

So february being heart-healthy month, this is one more thing in this new year that you can add to your list of things to do, which is have a sunny disposition because not just for your own mental health, but they have found that physically you will find benefits in this just.

Isn't just, you know, in certain races or certain incomes, they're finding that demographically across all the income levels.

All the different races, all the different, um, areas there, they're finding that you get the health benefits by having an optimistic outlook.

So they looked at people with surgery and blood pressure, and they found that they had a decreased risk of the surgery.

When people who had coronary artery bypass surgery, a huge surgery, um, if they had a optimistic outlook, like a general optimistic outlook, they were half as likely to be rehospitalized six months after having that surgery.

Same thing with angioplasty.

So a lot of people get hard casts.

Um, so heart cath patients after about six months, those that were pessimistic had about three times more likely to end up having a heart attack after having their operation.

Um, they also looked at women who had, uh, tend to have an optimistic outlook and they found that their levels.

Of two of the inflammatory markers, which can be a huge predictor for heart disease and stroke.

And their levels were actually less, they were decreased them than people who tended to be pessimistic.

They also had decreased levels of adrenaline.

They had improved immune system and they had, um, a less active clotting system.

So they were less likely to end up with any type of a blood clot.

They've also found a leak between the less levels of, uh, of the hormone cortisol, which is a stress hormone.

So huge health benefits just in your heart that they're finding linked between having this optimistic outlook and having better health benefits.

Now why that is there.

They researchers found there several different reasons.

People who are, have kind of that sunnier disposition tend to be, have healthier lifestyles.

They tend to have better social networks.

