Lafayette Nursing Home Raises Funds For Family Of Shooting Victim Ricardo Medina-Rojas

A fundraising effort is underway to help the family of a nursing home employee killed in a shooting last week.
Police say Ricardo Medina-Rojas was shot as he walked into work on Wednesday by a resident at the facility.
The 95-year-old man accused of killing a maintenance worker at his nursing home in Lafayette on Wednesday admitted to police that..