What's the Difference Between Deadheading and Pruning?

Routine plant maintenance is anecessary part of raising healthy,happy flowers and shrubs.Two of the most common types of manualcare include deadheading and pruning.As its name implies, deadheading isthe process of removing dead or fadedflower and seedheads from plants.It's best performed during the fallthrough the spring growing season.Pruning is a form of plant maintenancewhereby dead, diseased, or damagedplant matter is removed.Flowering shrubs that bloom on old wood,such as azalea and lilac, should be prunedimmediately following flowering.Varieties that flower on new wood, like rosesand butterfly bushes, on the other hand,shouldn't be pruned until fall or winter.Never remove more thanone-third of the plant