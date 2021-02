Rider Gets Clotheslined by Powerline

Occurred on February 3, 2021 / Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA Info from Licensor: "City utility pole came down and dragged a steel wire across the road.

I was just cruising along and thought the truck in front of my was turning into a side street without signaling.

The wire got caught under my helmet and started cutting into my neck.

I'm not sure how I was able to walk away, but the city may be responsible for my medical bills from getting my hip checked."