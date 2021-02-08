Oneida Co. Sheriff's Office find another on 'most wanted' list

Sarah Vaughn, 38, has been taken into custody on an assault charge.
Vaughn was listed as one of Oneida County Sheriff's Office's Ten Most Wanted.
Sarah Vaughn, 38, has been taken into custody on an assault charge.
Vaughn was listed as one of Oneida County Sheriff's Office's Ten Most Wanted.
Is ossinganother pet want list.
The eriff's ofce annocing 38 year olsarah vs been taken into custody.
Vaughn had been wanted since last august for 2nd degree asault.
Sheri's officialssay sha traffic stop in rome and taken into custody.
Vaughn was remanded to the oneida county correctional facility and will appear in court soon.
Price chopper market 32
The very latest regarding the status of high-risk high school sports in the area.
THURS 5-6:30