Mom to Mom: Valentine’s Snack Cake Butterflies

Today on Mom to Mom, we’re going to show you how to take a cute snack and make it even cuter for Valentine’s Day.

The schools are - requiring this to happen, and i- didn't want to send - anything boring, because it's - valentine's day.

So i came- across these- really cute cake snacks and - wanted to spruce them up.

So wh- not make a cute - little butterfly valentine?

- so it's really easy to do.

Your- kids can help if they wanted to- but i came across these felt- hearts that actually have - stickers on the back.

You just pee- off the sticker, and then you - assemble your little- butterflies.

I happen to- - - have some felt laying around th- house, but it's really cheap an- inexpensive.

You can- create the body of the butterfl- and then cut it out, have some- fun little ears or antennas,- whatever you want to call them,- put some eyes on there, and the- you've got the- cutest little cake snack that - you can send to your kid's- school for valentine's day.

- i promise you they are going to- love them.

This is an easy way- - - - to make a fun snack even more - fun.

Moms, if you've got those- ideas, we would love to hear it- and - you might see that on the next- mom to mom.

