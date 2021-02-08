Winter storm warnings issued for the Northeast

Another potential Nor’easter is developing this weekend, which will be the second big snowstorm to impact the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic in one week.
Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the forecast.
Some areas of Massachusetts are expected to receive between 6 and 8 inches of snow.
A major winter storm blanketed parts of the mid-Atlantic in more than a foot of snow as it churned up the Northeast coast, delaying..