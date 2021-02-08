GOP Rep. Ron Wright dies following Covid-19 diagnosis

Republican Rep.
Ron Wright of Texas has died, his congressional office announced in a statement, saying that he had been admitted to the hospital after contracting Covid-19.
CNN’s Ryan Nobles tells us more.
Texas GOP Rep. Ron Wright has died, the first sitting member of Congress to succumb to COVID-19, the Dallas Morning News reported..