Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, February 8, 2021

Sideshow outside Union Station blocks traffic after Kansas City Chiefs loss

Credit: KMBC
Duration: 00:22s 0 shares 1 views
Sideshow outside Union Station blocks traffic after Kansas City Chiefs loss
Sideshow outside Union Station blocks traffic after Kansas City Chiefs loss
Sideshow outside Union Station blocks traffic after Kansas City Chiefs loss

THANKS SO MUCH, CODY.ALLOW THE POSITIVITY.BY THE WAY AFTER THE SUPER BOWLIS OVER, SOME IN KANSAS CITY GOTIN THEIR CARS TO VENT.NONE OF US OF COURSE WERE HAPPYABOUT THE LOSS.THIS IS VIDEO FROM ONE OF OURREPORTERS, OF PEOPLE DOINGDOUGHNUTS NEAR UNION STATION.LOOK AT THAT.WELL, SIDE SHOWS LIKE THESE HAVEBEEN A PROBLEM IN KANSAS CITY.WE TALKED ABOUT IT BEFORE.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI POLICETELL US THIS THEY DID HAVECOMPLAINTS ABOUT THE SIDE SHOWAND ARE AWARE

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage