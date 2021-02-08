Republican Representative Ron Wright Dies of COVID-19

The Texas Congressman had also been battling cancer.

Congressman Ron Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 67, Statement Issued By the Office of the Former Congressman, via NBC News.

For the previous two weeks, Ron and [his wife] Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting Covid-19, Statement Issued By the Office of the Former Congressman, via NBC News.

Wright tested positive for the coronavirus on Jan.

21.

In a statement, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wright "emulated the very best of America.".

Wright was a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, as well as the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end, Statement Issued By the Office of the Former Congressman, via NBC News