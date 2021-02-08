New youth program is coming to the Vigo County YMCA to help you get moving

The Indiana State University step team is partnering up with the Vigo County YMCA to introduce stepping into the community.

It's sure to get your kids stepping in the right direction.

A new youth program is starting up at the Vigo County YMCA.

The Vigo County YMCA is partnering with Indiana State University's step team to bring a new program to the youth.

It's called "learn to step".

The program will teach your child to step.

I-s-u's step team says stepping is not dancing.

It's a different type of movement where you are your own instrument.

The youth program director for the "y" says she's excited to bring this program to the community.

"so we just kind of want to give that new experience, and give kids a chance to try something new."

The program will last 6 weeks and end with a recital.

To sign up you can call the vigo county y-m-c-a at 812-232-8446.