Village Florist in Gulfport preparing for Valentine’s Day

- something for valentines day- too.- valentine's day is 6 days away- and since red roses are a symbo- for - passion it's no surprise it's - the busiest time of year for- florist, with our local florist- - - - being no exception.

At village- florist in gulfport they say- that during - this time they do a month's - worth of work in just days.

- owner tanya jones gives viewers- - - - a tip on how you can find the - perfect gift for your valentine- - "try to choose something that - they- like ya know don't have to be - the typical dozen roses it can- be a nice fresh mix it can- be candy, it can be plants you- - - - know people are different"- another tip is to order ahead o- time, especially since- valentine's - day is on a sunday this year an- village florist and other local- businesses are closed on- sundays.-