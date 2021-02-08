This Is the Proper Way to Measure Flour

Measuring flour might seem like a super basickitchen task, but you'd be surprised by howmany people get the technique wrong.To avoid adding excess flour, our foodeditors use a spoon-and-sweep method.The food editors start with measuringcups that are specifically designed for dryingredients and have their rims intact.If your flour is still in its originalbag, fluff it up before scooping.Instead of dipping the measuring cupinto the container of flour, use a spoon toscoop the flour into the measuring cup.Once the cup is generously filled with flour,gently run the straight edge of a knife overthe rim of the cup to level the flour.Now you have accurately measuredflour to use in your recipe