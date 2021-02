Amritsar students pay tribute to people who died in Uttarakhand tragedy

Amritsar students of Bhartiya Vidya Niketan School paid tribute to people who lost their lives in the Uttarakhand tragedy.

Students lit up candles in order to express their condolences.

A flash flood triggered due to glacier burst on February 07 in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district where at least 10 people have died and around 170 people are still missing.