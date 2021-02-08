02-08-21 FOR BRI

Talent:katie lange klange@kimt.com coverage you can count on good afternoon and thank you for joining us for kimt news three first at four.

I'm katie lange stormteam 3 first this afternoon- the frigid temps are here to stay---- at least for the next week.

tonight: partly cloudy, cold lows: -10 to -15 wind: nw 3-6 tuesday: partly sunny highs: upper single digits wind: w 3-6 mph

With the sub-zero temperatures you might be tempted to leave your car stolen around 5:15 am was w ... if you do - the rochester police department reminds you to not leave the keys in it.

A 2013 toyota tacoma was stolen around 5:15 this morning while warming up in a driveway.

The vehicle has not been found yet.

Safely keeping your car warm is a good reminder for drivers..

Keeping ourselves safe and warm before heading out into minnesota's frozen tundra is equally important this week!

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with what to keep in mind before heading out the door.

some warm weather essentials are obvious.. Like a thick, well insulated coat, gloves and scarf. Basically - make sure to plan your outfit ahead before stepping outside.

Like a thick, well insulated coat, gloves and scarf.

Basically - make sure to plan your outfit ahead before stepping outside.

Frigid temps-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:freezing temps safety reminders rochester, mn olmsted county emergency management also says if you head out into the elements have a cold weather kit on hand.

That includes blankets, water, a power source for a cell phone, a lighter or waterproof matches, a first aid kit and a shovel for your car.

Emergency management does says in these frigid temps please listen to public safety officials when they advise "no travel' or safety warnings.

Emergency management the temperatures are extremely dangerous particularly with the wind chill factor.

Hyperthermia can set in very quickly in temperatures with wind chill of -10 degrees.

They can set in about 25 to 30 minutes.

Some of those signs of hypothermia are shivering, tiredness or exhaustion, confusion, or fumbling hands.

an unexpected positive during the pandemic is the face masks many of us are still required to wear - emergency management says its been encouraging people to wear them for quite some time to help keep our faces out of the elements as well.

Emergency management says if you have to work outside - possibly doing something like shoveling - make sure to take breaks often and stay dry.

the plunging temps aren't keeping brave minnesotans from venturing out to improv- ice..

Improv ice-vo-1 lowerthird2line:'improv-ice' turnout during frigid temps rochester, mn this year's socially- distanced version of "social ice".

The rochester downtown alliance says its pleased by the turnout so far..

Saying throughout the weekend around 15 to 20 people were enjoying the ice sculptures at any given time.

Monika kopet with r-d-a says she hopes visitors feel the community support when they're there.

Improv ice-sot-1 lowerthird2line:monika kopet director of events, rda just head down there, bundle up, stay dining in, shopping and supporting our downtown when it needs it so much.

The r-d-a says even if people aren't brave enough to come down..

They'll hopefully participate in the buy a meal, give a meal program which has reached around 35- hundred dollars of its 5 thousand dollar goal.

You can find a link to participate in that program on kimt-dot-com.

some tragic breaking news this afternoon... according to the fillmore county sheriff's office - a one year old child drowned and fillmore county ... before 5:30 pm - harmony ambulance and fillmore county deputies responded to a 911 call. The caller reported that a one year old child fell into a bucket of water and drowned. First responders attempted to save the child's life - but were unsuccesfful. An investigation is being conducted - but the death has been ruled accidental.

The caller reported that a one year old child fell into a bucket of water and drowned.

First responders attempted to save the child's life - but were unsuccesfful.

An investigation is being conducted - but the death has been ruled accidental.

breaking news on first at four- minnesotans will have expanded access to covid-19 vaccinations in pharmacies across the state.

walmart and thrifty white will be administering more than 16-thousand doses at locations across the state to vaccinate adults 65 years of age and older.

This week, governor walz is also reallocating 8- thousand doses for walgreens to vaccinate minnesotans 65 years of age and older at 40 in-store pharmacies coronavirus:breaking news gov.

Walz announces covid-19 vaccination site in rochester k ... also breaking this afternoon - governor tim walz announcing a new community vaccination site to launch this week in rochester.

The large-scale, permanent site will be the third of its kind, joining sites in minneapolis and duluth.

The governor is hopeful the rochester site will serve approximately 15-hundred minnesotans 65 and older in its first week.

there is no doubt that this pandemic has been devastating to restaurants, hotels and businesses in the hospitality sector. State representative andrew carlson is proposing a bill to help workers in the industry. Kimt news three's mary peters sat in on the press conference today.

State representative andrew carlson is proposing a bill to help workers in the industry.

Kimt news three's mary peters sat in on the press conference today.

yes, i'm here in front of the hilton hotel and representative carlson says this proposed legislation would help workers who serve in hotels such as the hilton with over 75 rooms. the bill would also help airport hospitality workers, building maintenance and security staffers.

Hos leg-lvo-1 lowerthird2line coronavirus:legislation for hospitality workers rochester, mn co-sponsor representative ryan winkler says this bill is all about such workers.

He says it the goal is to ensure workers get their jobs back when the economy rebounds.

Representative carlson says the measure will also ensure employers have workers who know how to do the job and maintain those relationships.

The lead server at the delta hotel by marriot in minneapolis was laid off and is hopeful this legislation will enable her to return to her delta hotel by marriot minneapolis being laid off for so long has been really hard.

I need to work.

I'm going to be 60 years old in april and i've applied for probably 20 other jobs.

I've only had three interviews and haven't gotten any of them.

representative carlson says this bill is working its way through committees and is optimistic about its chances in the full house.

Representative carlson believes the measure will move seamlessly to the senate later this week.

happening today- rochester police chief jim franklin will present a blueprint for re-envisioning the police department at the city council study session.

Rpd blueprint-vo-1 lowerthird2line:blueprint for re-envisioning rpd rochester, mn the presentation will review r-p-d's current progress and committed actions to improving policing.

In 20-20, rochester police responded to more than 57-thousand calls and made almost 33-hundred arrests.

The study session started just 30 minutes ago.

We'll have more coverage in our newscasts throughout the day.

schools across the country could soon be opening.

gas prices are on the rise. First at four is taking a closer look at what's causing the increase - and how long it could last.

First at four is taking a closer look at what's causing the increase - and how long it could last.

Us human rights-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:human rights are front and center and - human rights are front and center today.

A look at what the u-s is rejoining.

