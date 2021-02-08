Chamoli Disaster: CM Yogi Adityanath holds high-level meeting at his residence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high level meeting over the Chamoli glacier burst at his residence in Lucknow on February 08.

After the meeting Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi informed about the toll free number issued by the government for people seeking for any information of their close ones.

"CM conducted a high level meeting over glacier burst in Chamoli in Uttarakhand.

A toll free no.

1070 and Whatsapp no.

9454441036 has been established for people of Uttar Pradesh.

CM has also ordered to set up state control room at Haridwar," said AK Awasthi while speaking to media.