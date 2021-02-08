Honoring The Life Of Your Pet

Now, there's a new way to honor your furry friend.

If you've lost a pet you know how hard it can be.

Talent:katie lange klange@kimt.com coverage you can count on if you've lost a pet you know how hard it can be - now, there's a new way to honor your furry friend.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live in mason city with the details on a new pet cemetery - alex?xxx as someone who lost a trusty companion recently - it can hurt deeply.

But you'd want to be able to honor their life - and that's what the folks here at elmwood st joseph cemetery want ia 150 plots have been allocated to being your pets' eternal resting place.

For a flat rate of 795 dollars - you can have your pet cremated - buried in an urn - and a headstone featuring their name.

Cemetery manager tyler anderson says there has been quite a demand for an area pet cemetery - one of only just a handful in the state.xxx pet cemetery-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:tyler anderson cemetery manager, elmwood-st.

Joseph cemetery "for us, it's not reinventing the wheel.

We're built for burials and celebrating life and history.

With a dog or a cat or horse or other pet, they've become an active part of the family, so it seems like a natural transition into that."

Because of environmental reasons - only cremated remains placed in an urn will be accepted - per iowa law.

Live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3.

/ kimt news 3 thank you alex.

For more information on how to honor the life of your trusty companion - we'll provide the necessary kimt.com:local news information under this story at kimt dot com.

/ lowerthird2line talent:amy fleming amy.fleming@kimt.com coverage you