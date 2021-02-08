More contagious coronavirus variant identified in UK is spreading rapidly throughout the US, study says

The very contagious coronavirus variant first discovered in the United Kingdom could be doubling here in the US every ten days.
That’s according to a new study that also predicts B.1.1.7 will be the dominant strain by March.
A small, preliminary study by Pfizer suggests its vaccine is still effective against the more contagious strain of coronavirus..