The CNY Veteran's Outreach Center is holding a Valentines for Veterans initiative to put a smile on veterans' faces, and also raise money for homeless veterans.

The central new york veterans outreach center is selling one dollar valentines.

You can buy a paper heart on the center's go fund me page, send a donation by mail, or stop in to the downtown utica office and fill one out in person.

The valentines for veterans campaign is a fundraiser.

Christina wasielewski utica center for development 12:39:46 all proceeds go right to our homeless veterans.

What we get, all of it goes right to them to make sure th're ken care .

Housing, foodya knowr they may need 12:39:59 there are three options for valentine's messages... or you can write your own.

