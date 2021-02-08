Gas Prices On The Rise

After a year of record lows, gas prices are now on the rise.

Raising a number of questions including what is causing the increase?

And how long will this last?

Kimt news 3 political analyst rayce hardy

right now when you pump gas in the state of minnesota you might notice that its 14 cents higher than last month.

according to triple aaa- minnesotans are dishing out roughly $2.32 for a gallon of gas.

Our neighbors in iowa are paying roughly $2.36 for a gallon.

Both states remain below the national average for the price of gas.

Economics professor rayce hardy says the pandemic has played a huge role in gas prices.

Hardy says there are a number of key factors contributing to the sudden increase.

rayce hardy economics professor "opec cutting supplies along with russia has put upward pressure on prices.

At the same time hardy anticipate we will continue to see an increase in prices at the pump for the next couple of months.

Hardy does explain as the us starts to ramp up their produce these prices will level off.

In rochester maleeha kamal kimt news 3.

The national average price for gas is two dollars forty six cents a gallon.

