It's a simple yet powerful message.

You can find it posted it posted on an electronic minnesota department of transporation electronic board today along highway 52.

It's just one agency stepping up - to remind drivers to drive safe behind the wheel.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall has more.

Extra enforcement-llpkg-1 lowerthird2line:reducing speed through campaign rochester, mn amid a spike in deaths related to speeding during the pandemic - the minnesota office of traffic safety and the state patrol are beefing up a campaign aimed at raising awareness and cracking down on speeding.

The goal is to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and deaths on area roads.

Lowerthird2line:colonel matt langer chief of minnesota state patrol the one thing that we heard over and over again from minnesotans in 2020 was that speeds are out of control lowerthird2line:reducing speed through campaign rochester, mn last year, 20 motorists died in speed related crashes, the most since 2008.

The state saw 397 traffic fatalities the most in five years, with speed making up 30 percent of all fatalities last year.

The minnesota state patrol issued more than 1,000 speeding tickets for speeds of 100 mph or more.

And so far this year, the department of public safety office of traffic safety state patrol we'd much rather have drivers comply with the the campaign is expanding this month to include hundreds of minnesota department of public safety we need drivers who aren't taking this problem seriously to slow down.

We need their help because if they don't change, the crisis won't change.

Lowerthird2line talent:jeremy wall jwall@kimt.com coverage you can count on it's important to know driving is a privledge not a right and that motorists can face serious penalities and loose their driving privledges for descions that destroy lives.

In rochester, jeremy wall, kimt news 3 .

Any driver speeding at 100 miles per hour or more can loose their driving privledges for up to six months.

Lowerthird2line talent:katie lange klange@kimt.com coverage you can count on after a