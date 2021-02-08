Brindisi concedes to Tenney in NY-22

Democrat Anthony Brindisi has conceded in the 22nd Congressional District race after the state certified Republican Claudia Tenney as the winner on Feb.

We are continuing to follow breaking developments in the race for the 22nd congressional district seat.

Brand new -- anthony brindisi has conceded to clauatenney.

Brd this afternoon that he was giving up his court battle.---ts last congressional contest.

Newschannel two's gary liberatore is live here in the studio with the developments.

This is it.

The press release anthony brindisirs afternoon.

He says he called claudia tenney today and conceded...and offered to make the transition process as smooth as possible.

He went on to say... "it has been the honor of a lifetime serving my hometown, the place i grew up and am raising my family.unforts riddled with errors, inconsistencies and systematic violations of state and federal election laws.

My one disappointment is that the court did not see fit to grant us a recount.

Sadly, we may never know how many legal voters were turned away at the polls, or ballots not counted, due to the ineptitude of the boards of election, especially in oneida county.

My hope is some authority steps in and investigates the massive disenfranchisement of voters that took place during this election."

I did reach out to the commissioners for the oneida county board of elections.

Democratic commissioner carolann cardone told me she had no comment.

I have not been able to reach republican commissioner rose grimaldi.

Brindsi's concession came just two hours after the chairman of the republican party here in new york state, nick langworthy, came to utica to try to get brindisi to concede.

And langworthy says he has compassion for what all of the boards of election in this distrrict and in this state have had to go through.

Tc : 10:18 "the expansion of mail in voting was too much fosn to handle, that was quite clear.

This was thrust on the board of elections without proper planning, without proper funding without proper persnel.

I think 's county ard of eltions has to dodeep sos see w we can do this betternd make se that thisnevera tenney st a few minuteago.

She says she is also frutrated with the boards of elections.

And...i asked her about her conversation with anthony brindisi this afternoon.

Tc : 00:15 "we had a great conversation, it was kind ofnich him like we used to havebefore s because we had been colleagues and friends for a long time it was very nice of him to call and offer to help us with the transition.

We talked about a difficult case was and how the last several months i've been really really hard on both of us."

Claudia tenney says she expects to be sworn in...in washington...someti me this week.

Oneida county executive anthony picente echoed anthony brindisi's sentiments....saying he's troubled