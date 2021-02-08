Senators Casey And Toomey Prepare To Serve As Jurors In Trump's 2nd Impeachment Trial

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins on Tuesday in the U.S. Senate.
KDKA's Jon Delano has more.
Senators took oaths to ensure “impartial justice” as jurors in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from D.C.
The question of what will happen to President Trump is once again in the hands of 100 senators who will act as jurors in Trump's..