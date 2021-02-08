People with comorbidities need to show proof to get vaccine

15, but how do they prove they have a qualifying condition?

People with underlying health problems that can worsen the impact of COVID-19 can start getting vaccinated Feb.

The eligibility list for coronavirus vaccines.

Governor cuomo says you will need to show proof of condition in order to get the shot.

February 15th, a week from today, is the day that people with those certain health problems become eligible.

Conditions include.....cancer, heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, pregnancy.

We have the full list at wktv.com.

Proof would be a doctor's note or a signed certification.

February 15th is the first day of the expanded list.

Newschannel two's brent kearney checked in with oneida county.

A new category of people will soon be eligible to get their covid vaccine.

"thier will be validation of the comorbidity or medical information."

But their are still a number of questions local county governments want answered specifically with that documentation.

And the oneida county health department hopes to get specifics on a conference call with the state.

None "the list out there for what the governor is requiring for comorbididies so that's a;ready been established.

But what type of documentation will be requested.

We will just tighten that up a little today hopefully."

"the county run vaccination sites are open here at mvcc for people getting their second doses by appointment only.

But now the question remains is will county governments have to reallocate doses from elsewhere to accomodate this new group."

"we wanna make sure that every nurse had the option to get the vaccine, if they dont want it then we will give it to somebody else.

"we are going to use the excess supply for people with pre exsiting conditions that will start on february 15th.

" oneida county saying they have no leftovers to give.

Mvhs saying they have used their entire allotment as well.

"when it comes to left over vaccines.

Right now the oneida county health department has used all that we have.