Large-scale coronavirus vaccine clinic gets underway in Huntsville

Guys, the hospital says that about two thirds of the people vaccinated here today were part of that expanded group.

The remaining third is getting their second doses...but among those who were coming for the first shots today were a handful of teachers... this afternoon i caught up with a few who told me they were so excited to hear that they'd been bumped up to phase 1-b that they signed up as soon as registration opened...for many teachers the decision to get vaccinated with wasn't just about them -- but also their students and their families...now with one dose down some say they'll feel more comfortable around their students... "i feel so relieved because i'm a slightly higher risk group anyway because i have some illnesses and there's been a lot of kids in my classroom and i've been really nervous about this and knowing that im going to be ok in a little while makes me just -- i'm able to rest easy."

Mellen says she hopes this is the light at the end of the tunnel that gets us back to some form of normalcy...and said the process today was super efficient with a dose in her arm just minutes are arriving...live at john hunt park...max cohan...waay 31 news..

Thanks max.

Huntsville hospital says the current process has set a steady pace - which will allow them to administer between 15-hundred and 2- thousand doses each day.

But -- as we mentioned -- with the start of phase 1-b -- more than 1.5-million people across the state are now eligible for the vaccine.

The state health department says alabama receives about 55 to 60- thousand doses each week.

We did the math -- and if the state gets 60-thousand each week -- it would take more than 6-months to vaccinate all those eligible.

But -- keep in mind -- nearly 500-thousand of those eligible have already