Gulfport PD investigating Sunday night shooting

The Gulfport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital.

- the gulfport police department- is investigating a- shooting that happened late - sunday night that sent one- man to the hospital.- what you're seeing right now is- video sent to us from a viewer.- officers responded to the - shooting on tegarden road - at approximately 11:35 pm.- a black male victim suffering - from a gunshot wound was- found on the scene.

- the man was transferred to a- local hospital, and his current- condition is unknown.

- residents who live near the are- tell news 25 what they heard- during last night's incident.

- - "i heard a single gunshot a couple- minutes later.

I looked outside- and i saw a whole lot of medica- and emergency - vehicles over at skeeters pool- hall.

- "for me it's safe i mean i sit out on the- porch all the time i walk up th- street there, i go to skeeters - goto the other bar- around the corner and never had- problems."

- - anyone with any information - regarding this incident is urge- to contact the gulfport police- department at 228-868-5959 or - mississippi coast crime stopper- - - -