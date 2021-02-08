House explosion victim reunited with dog after months apart

A Baltimore man who was in the hospital for four months after an explosion now has his beloved dog by his side.
Several homes in northwest Baltimore exploded in October.
One of those homes belonged to Barak and his owner.
Barak's owner was admitted to Shock Trauma and put in a coma with life-threatening burns.
In the ride to the hospital, he told EMTs all he wanted was to see his dog.
