Biden says Trump's vaccine handoff 'not accurate'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday criticized the Trump administration's efforts related to the presidential transition and the handoff of the country's vaccine distribution plan, saying "We weren't given a lot of information.
And some of the information we had turned out not to be accurate in terms of vaccine supplies."
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took a virtual tour on Monday (February 8) of Arizona's only 24/7 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
It has been running non-stop since January 12 and has administered more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
"When we started to try to figure out what we were going to do, when we came into office - because there wasn't much of a transition.
We didn't have - we weren't given a lot of information.
And some of the information we had turned out not to be accurate in terms of vaccine supplies and - and we met virtually with all the governors.
And the governors basically said 'Just send us the vaccine.
We'll take care of it.'
And the fact is I think they and everyone else vastly underestimated the logistical needs that go with having the vaccine, assuming you have enough vaccine," said Biden.