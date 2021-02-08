2020 Tax Season Explained: Claiming missed stimulus payments

With all that’s happened over the past year, many Hoosiers are confused about their 2020 tax returns.

Tax filing season begins in four days on Friday, February 12th.

Check.

It's because of the stimulus checks some received.

Stimulus payments you received during the covid-19 pandemic will not have to be paid back as taxable income during this years tax return.

In fact... you can claim your stimulus payments that you're entitled to on this years tax return... if you didn't received it this past year.

I spoke with president of taxmasters here in terre haute tommy jeffers today..

He told me what you should expect.

He says this implies that there are probably going to be issues and delays on the end of the i-r-s.

However.... he says that's where your local tax professional can help you.

"we are expecting some hurdles and some hiccups this tax season and i don't think things are going to run as smoothly as we would hope.

Once we prepare the return and we send it, if the delay then is on the i-r-s's end, we are the ones that can help you with that process."

February 12th is the first day that the i-r-s will accept tax returns.

Jeffers says you can then expect your tax refunds throughout the end of february and the first of march.

He recommends getting your returns in as soon as possible to allow for delays.... especially since he does not anticipate the april 15th deadline to be extended as it was this past tax season.

"that's not to say that if things take a sharp turn downward that that might not be the case.

It's just a rolling pile of data.

We'll just have to see how things progress throughout tax season but as of right now there is no indication that that will extend beyond april 15th."

The good news is..again..that you can claim stimulus payments if you didn't get them the first time around.

Jeffers says you shouldn't be worried..

But stresses patience as this year's tax season goes into full swing.

