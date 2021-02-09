COVID-19 vaccinations continue at the Coast Coliseum

Harrison County has the fourth highest COVID vaccination rate in Mississippi, following only behind Hinds County and two other nearby counties.

238,176 are presumed recovered.- - harrison county has the fourth- highest covid vaccination rate- in mississippi, following only- behind hinds county, home to- the state capitol, and two- other nearby counties.- according to the latest - information released midday - today by the mississippi- department of health, harrison- county has administered 15,144- covid vaccines, with- about a third of those taking - place at the coast coliseum - in biloxi, which is serving as- one of the county's staging - areas - for the vaccine.- some people have even made it - back for their second shot.

- second shots and sign up for th- covid-vaccination must- be done of the mississippi- department of health's- webpage.- coliseum director matt mcdonnel- says they are - accomodating everyone who has - signed up, and things seem- to be running pretty smoothly - overall.- - matt mcdonnell, executive - director, - mississippi coast coliseum: "yo can go to the mississippi - department of - health's website and schedule a- appointment, and now that - they're able to - handle more people here each da- for first and second doses, tha- should be gettting- a little easier.

We really- encourage as many people that - can get vaccinated to do- so.

The quicker we can get this- done, the quicker we can get- - - back to doing what the coast- coliseum and convention center- is geared to do, and knows how- to- do and enjoy doing."

Mcdonnell says the coliseum wil- continue to provide a staging - area for covid vaccinations as- long as needed.

- for more information on getting- the vaccine, you can- call the mississippi covid-19 - hotline, 7 days a week, - - - from 7 am to 7 pm at- 877-978-6453.

