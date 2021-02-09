Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccinations continue at the Coast Coliseum

Harrison County has the fourth highest COVID vaccination rate in Mississippi, following only behind Hinds County and two other nearby counties.

Harrison County has the fourth highest COVID vaccination rate in Mississippi, following only behind Hinds County, home to the state capitol, and two other nearby counties. According to the latest information released midday today by the Mississippi Department of Health, Harrison County has administered 15,144 COVID vaccines, with about a third of those taking place at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, which is serving as one of the county's staging areas for the vaccine. Some people have even made it back for their second shot.

Second shots and sign up for the COVID-vaccination must be done on the Mississippi Department of Health's webpage. Coliseum director Matt McDonnell says they are accommodating everyone who has signed up, and things seem to be running pretty smoothly overall. Matt McDonnell, Executive Director, Mississippi Coast Coliseum: "You can go to the Mississippi Department of Health's website and schedule an appointment, and now that they're able to handle more people here each day for first and second doses, that should be getting a little easier. We really encourage as many people that can get vaccinated to do so.

We really- encourage as many people that - can get vaccinated to do- so.

The quicker we can get this done, the quicker we can get back to doing what the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center is geared to do, and knows how to do and enjoy doing."

McDonnell says the coliseum will continue to provide a staging area for COVID vaccinations as long as needed.

For more information on getting the vaccine, you can call the Mississippi COVID-19 hotline, 7 days a week, from 7 am to 7 pm at 877-978-6453.

-

