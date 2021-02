PSC rank holders' protest turns violent in Kerala

Kerala Public Service Commission Last Grade Servant rank holders threatened to attempt to commit suicide in front of the Secretariat as a part of protest.

Protestors demanded immediate appointment for their post.

100-odd rank holders have been protesting in front of the Secretariat for past two weeks.

Police and fire force arrived at the spot and averted possible tragedy.

Officers cleaned the road where the kerosene was poured.