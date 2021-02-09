Kids found after dad's delivery van stolen in San Francisco

Two children are now safe after the minivan they were in was stolen when their father jumped out to deliver food in San Francisco.

Jeffrey fang had his 4-year-old daughter and one-year-old son with him while he delivered for 'doordash' saturday night.

Officials say fang got out of his car to drop off an order , and when he came back, he saw a stranger in the driver's seat.

The stranger grabbed fang's phone, and jumped in a getaway car.

Fang chased after the man - and when he returned..

The van and his children were gone.

The children were found in the stolen van a few hours later.

Uninjured.

Before being reuntied with their parents.

