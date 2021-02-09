Murder suspect faces judge 2.8.21

A MERCER COUNTY JUDGE REFUSES TO REDUCE THE BOND FOR A MURDER SUSPECT MONDAY

abc 36 news

murder suspect faces judge mercer county

during a brief hearing today.... a not-guilty plea was entered for 50- year-old gerald calhoun.

He is charged with murder, evidence tampering and abuse of a corpse in the february third shooting death of hagen whitaker.

Whitaker's body was found off garrard street by a man walking his dog.

Investigators called it a drug deal gone bad.

The judge was asked to consider a bond reduction.

stefanie mundhenk
mercer county public defender

"mr. calhoun cooperated with police in this case, he didn't flee, he didn't resist, he made a statement, he's shown every indication of planning to appear in court.

Regarding the safety of the community, mr. calhoun has a minimum criminal history, moderate moderate risk.

Given the nature of the charge, your honor is going to be hesitant to set a low bond."

murder suspect faces judge mercer county

the judge says he will give his decision on wednesday.

