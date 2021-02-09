Butte County seeking volunteers to help with upcoming Covid-19 vaccination clinics

Butte County Public Health is seeking volunteers through the Disaster Healthcare Volunteer program to assist with upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Butte county public health is looking for help administering vaccine doses as the county accelerates it's rollout.

Anyone with a current medical license can sign up to become a volunteer.

Some community members who are waiting to get the vaccine say they hope more people will step up to help.

I think everyone, all hands on deck with this.

/// you need a large group of volunteers to help move everyone along efficiently.

People in the community say they think more help is key in rolling out doses faster.

Especially for some who haven't had luck getting their first dose yet.

It's frustrating, we're between 65 and 75 and feel it's important for our age group to get this.

Jodi putnam/butte co.

Public health: there is a need for volunteers we have clinics planned when we can get enough vaccines to support our clinics, we do want to expand and we need people.

Jodi putnam with butte county public health says people can sign up to help through the disaster healthcare volunteer program.

Jodi putnam/butte co.

Public health: anyone who holds a medical license can sign up and become a volunteer.

Right now we can only use county employees or anyone who holds that medical license.

They can go on and it'll ask questions, once they get into the program it take a while to do a background check and once that process is done we get a list and can start calling people.

If more people would step up and more places would open we hope this is gonna come through.

To see if you qualify to help you can visit our website action news now dot com and click on newslinks.

And on the website you'll also find the registration form to sign up.

Butte county public health says they will likely need people to help out with coronavirus vaccine clinics