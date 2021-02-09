Colorado says Phase 2 of federal unemployment rollout will happen week of Feb. 22

People who are in Phase 2 of the federal unemployment benefits rollout in Colorado should expect to be able to begin reopening their claims or filing new claims the week of Feb.
22, the state announced Sunday.
People who are in Phase 2 of the federal unemployment benefits rollout in Colorado should expect to be able to begin reopening their claims or filing new claims the week of Feb.
22, the state announced Sunday.
Colorado Department of Labor and Employment officials said Thursday the department still does not have a firm date on when it will..