Rescued Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle gets eye exams

Did you know there are veterinarians right here in Mississippi specially trained to conduct eye exams on sea turtles?

On this day, msu veterinary - opthamologist caroline betbeze- is assessing kemp's ridley sea- turtles-the surviving 17 of 20- rare sea turtles brought here - several weeks ago to the imms - after being rescued from their- venture into critically - cold waters in the northeast.

- caroline betbeze, veterinary- opthamologist,- msu college of veterinary - medicine: "it got too cold, and most of the - time when that happens, they ar- not blinking, and they're not - open their eyes - like they should, and they can- have a lot of exposure issues t- the enviornment.- <splice> "they often times can get eye abnormalities after - getting cold-stunned, - so we are looking for things- like corneal ulcers."

<splice> "we usually treat them with antibiotics.

Most times- they heal with time.

It just- happens because they are in - that water for a while, so we - can rehabilitate them."

- - - and there was a little snapping- going on.

- caroline betbeze, veterinary- opthamologist, msu college of - veterinary medicine: "this one seems to be great.

His- eyes look really good.

He - doesn't have any lesions ore an- kind of scar tissue or anything- like that.

He should be able to- see well and be released."

Toni miles, news 25: "and data gathered here will be used for- both teaching and - study purposes by both imms and- msu's school of veterinary- medicine."

Caroline betbeze, veterinary- - - opthamologist, msu college of - veterinary medicine: "we don't know that much.

- there are only a few articles - out in our literature about the- so anything we can- gather, could be helful to help- future turtles."

Stephen reichley, aquatic - - - - veterinary specialist, msu- college of veterinary medicine:- "it's great with imms. they are the premiere stranding response- in the area, so it's fantastic- to be able to partner with- them and to have access to thes- stranded turtles, and that- allows all the- veterinarians and veterinary- specialists to put that data- together, and look at - the big picture and look at som- of the issues facing the- species."

- - - but things are looking pretty - good for these hard-shelled - survivors.- caroline betbeze, veterinary- opthamologist, msu college of - veterinary medicine: "they are not necessarily out of- the woods yet, although i think- they are feeling a lot better - these days.

They were - pretty active for their exam."

In gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.