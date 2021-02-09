Skip to main content
Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Rescued Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtle gets eye exams

Credit: WXXV
Did you know there are veterinarians right here in Mississippi specially trained to conduct eye exams on sea turtles?

- did you know there are- veterinarians right here in - mississippi specially trained t- conduct eye exams on sea- turtles?- and as news 25's toni miles - shows us, some of them made the- trek- from starkville to the institut- for marine mammal studies,- or imms, to check on the status- of those cold-stunned rare- kemp's ridley sea turtles - rescued from the waters of the- northeast - several weeks ago.- - caroline betbeze, - veterinary opthamologist, msu - college of veterinary - medicine: "i'm just like an eye doctor for animals, and we take- care of all species,- including marine mammals."

On this day, msu veterinary - opthamologist caroline betbeze- is assessing kemp's ridley sea- turtles-the surviving 17 of 20- rare sea turtles brought here - several weeks ago to the imms - after being rescued from their- venture into critically - cold waters in the northeast.

- caroline betbeze, veterinary- opthamologist,- msu college of veterinary - medicine: "it got too cold, and most of the - time when that happens, they ar- not blinking, and they're not - open their eyes - like they should, and they can- have a lot of exposure issues t- the enviornment.- &lt;splice> "they often times can get eye abnormalities after - getting cold-stunned, - so we are looking for things- like corneal ulcers."

&lt;splice> "we usually treat them with antibiotics.

Most times- they heal with time.

It just- happens because they are in - that water for a while, so we - can rehabilitate them."

- - - and there was a little snapping- going on.

- caroline betbeze, veterinary- opthamologist, msu college of - veterinary medicine: "this one seems to be great.

His- eyes look really good.

He - doesn't have any lesions ore an- kind of scar tissue or anything- like that.

He should be able to- see well and be released."

Toni miles, news 25: "and data gathered here will be used for- both teaching and - study purposes by both imms and- msu's school of veterinary- medicine."

Caroline betbeze, veterinary- - - opthamologist, msu college of - veterinary medicine: "we don't know that much.

- there are only a few articles - out in our literature about the- so anything we can- gather, could be helful to help- future turtles."

Stephen reichley, aquatic - - - - veterinary specialist, msu- college of veterinary medicine:- "it's great with imms. they are the premiere stranding response- in the area, so it's fantastic- to be able to partner with- them and to have access to thes- stranded turtles, and that- allows all the- veterinarians and veterinary- specialists to put that data- together, and look at - the big picture and look at som- of the issues facing the- species."

- - - but things are looking pretty - good for these hard-shelled - survivors.- caroline betbeze, veterinary- opthamologist, msu college of - veterinary medicine: "they are not necessarily out of- the woods yet, although i think- they are feeling a lot better - these days.

They were - pretty active for their exam."

In gulfport, toni miles, news - 25.

