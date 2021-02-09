Douglas County begins vaccinating seniors over 80

News at 6" seniors over the age of eighty are next on the list for vaccinations in douglas county..

And health officials are out with their plan to get everyone a dose.

Health officials across the state are asking the public to be patient -- and kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us why.

It going to be a busy week for staff at aviva health& as they begin vaccinating seniors over eighty.

Phoner:?there a light at the end of the tunnel.

It may be very very faint, but that light exists where wee in a position where wee able to help our patients?

They are one of 43 clinics here in douglas county that have signed up to administer the vaccine to seniors.

Since they are one of the most vulnerable populations to the virus& douglas public health network decided against holding a mass vaccination clinic.

That why theye assigned clinics like aviva health to give the shots on a smaller scale.?over the next few days wel call our eligible senior patients with the times and event locations and wel schedule that for them?

Public health officer bob dannenhoffer says they have allocated 700 doses to seniors this week& and expect to get more in coming weeks.

Right now, there are about 72 hundred seniors over eighty in douglas county.

00:53 evita: even though the road to get all seniors over the age of 80 vaccinated is underway, dannenhoffer says it will take some time to get them all done.

That why he hopes people stay patient as they work through the kinks?

Phoner:?this is going to be a really tough time for people.

They want the vaccines, i know they desperately want it, but wee going to behind on this for a while?

In the last month, douglas county has held four mass vaccination clinics one for healthcare workers and three for educators.

Even though theye not holding a clinic for the seniors& dannenhoffer says he has full confidence that it will go just as smoothly.?it doesn have to be perfect, it just has to be pretty dang good?

In roseburgevita garza kezi 9 news.