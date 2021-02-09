Impeachment trial: What to expect from the second impeachment of Donald Trump

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump kicks off in the Senate with rules and timelines.
Here's what to expect on arguments, witnesses and more.
The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump kicks off in the Senate with rules and timelines.
Here's what to expect on arguments, witnesses and more.
Donald Trump is the only president to ever be impeached by the House of Representatives two times. This week, he faces the Senate..
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins on Tuesday in the U.S. Senate. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.