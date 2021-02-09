People 80 and older wait for more COVID-19 vaccines to be available

Jackson County residents can visit the county website to find out if they are eligible for the vaccine.

Vo: asante says no one age 65 or older is being vaccinated at this time.

The two local events coming up this week are for second-dose vaccinations only.

Sot: our first goal right now is to get the people vaccinated in january to get their second dose, that's our priority right now to make that happen but as far as vaccinating anyone in the older age groups we just can't do it.

Vo: van sickle says right now the oha is asking people to call the number 211 for information about vaccines but wants people to be aware that it is not necessarily the supply for jackson and josephine counties.

