Teachers in Shasta County are the next group to receive vaccine

Starting this month, teachers in Shasta County will be able to get their Covid-19 vaccine.

The anderson union high school district is working closely with the office of education and shasta county public health to make sure teachers get vaccinated.

The anderson union high school district says, over the weekend, some staff did get vaccinated at the shasta college clinic.

People in the community tell me, getting teachers vaccinated is the first step to getting things back to normal.

They're the leaders, they're the examples.

If the teachers are going to do it, the students are going to follow the teachers.

I think they should get vaccinated.

Let's get these schools up and huge for what we do for our community.

In offering that safe environment for our students and our staff to really get back to business of educating students a few weeks ago, the anderson union high school sent out a survey to its staff, to see how many teachers were interested in getting the vaccine.

The district says, more than 50- percent of its teachers would take the vaccine.

Shasta county public health says, it's planning more appointment- based and mass clinics to become available for educators.

