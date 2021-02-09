Joseph House found new ways to complete the mission in pandemic

The non-profit Joseph House, which specializes in helping veterans through drug and alcohol addiction, was no different.

The pandemic upended everything for almost everyone across the country.

VETERANS BATTLING POST SERVICEADDICTION ISSUES ANDHOMLESSNESS.THE DOWNTOWN O-T-R BASEDVETERAN NON-PROFIT JOSEPHHOUSE SAYS WHILE THE PANDEMICHAS BEEN A CHALLENGE - THEY'VEBEEN ABLE TO CONTINUE TO SERVEVETERANS AND PUT THEM ON THERIGHT PATH.we've been very fortunate thatwe've been continued to stayopen and and serve you know,serve veterans that are inneed.ALICIA PATTERSON IS THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AT JOSEPHHOUSE AND LIKE MANYNON-PROFITS HAD TO MAKE QUICKCHANGES TO CONTINUE THEIRMISSION ONCE THE PANDEMIC SETIN.DID YOU HAVE TO REDUCE YOUROVERALL INTAKE OR THE NUMBEROF VETERANS AT JOSEPH HOUSE ASA RESULT OF THE PANDEMIC?

ORHAVE YOU BEEN ABLE TO FIGUREOUT, we didn't reduce thenumber of beds for the VA, butwe were using 10 via, excuseme, 10 Medicaid beds that wehad had, and that we hadutilized for people whodon't, who are not necessarilyapproved through the VAfunding for the grant.

And wedid, we did shut those 10additional beds just just forthe you know, just to reducethe capacityMAINTAING THE 43BEDS OR SLOTS AVAILABLE ANDBEING ABLE TO PROVIDESUBSTANCE ABUSE CLINICALTREATMENT WAS THE NEWCHALLENGE.that was a majorissue, you know, all of the AAand NA groups, obviously, theyweren't allowed to go to thoseanymore.PATTERSON EXPLAINSFUNDS FROM THE CARES ACT, PPPLOANS AND MONEY AVAILABLE FROMHAMILTON COUNTY - HER TEAM OFCLINICIANS AND COUNSELORS WEREABLE TO GET CREATIVE TO STILLSERVE THE VETS.we got theveterans, all new iPads thatthey can use in house.

Andthen we also got thecounselors, new computers thatwere more up to date.

So wedidn't have all the issues sothat they could continue toconduct telehealth sessionsfor them.WHILE THE CARES ACTSPECIFICALLY PROVIDED FUNDINGFOR ORGANIZATIONS LIKE JOSEPHHOUSE TO HOUSE HOMELESSVETERANS IN HOTELS - PATTERSONSAID SHE PUSHED BACK AND KNEWTHE BEST THING TO BESUCCESSFUL WAS TO FIGURE OUTSAFE WAYS TO KEEP THE VETERANSAT JOSEPH HOUSE.

Puttingsomeone who struggles withaddiction, you know, inputting them in a hotel bythemselves, you know, like Isaid, it can be catastrophicfor them.WITH LIGHT NOW AT THEEND OF THE TUNNEL ASVACCINATIONS ROLE OUTPATTERSON SAYS SHE'S ABLE TONOW REFOCUS ON THE BIGGER GOALFOR JOSEPH HOUSE - MOVING OUTOF THEIR FIVE CURRENTBUILDINGS IN OTR.

We'reactually working with somepartners right now to, to helpfind some locations that wouldreally allow Joseph Housecontinue to do the work whenin a clinical setting.ALICIA SAYS SHE'S HOPING TOHAVE MORE ANSWERS REGARDINGTHE MOVE BY THE END OF THISYEAR.

SHE ADDS THE VETERANSARE GETTING VACCINATED SOMEALREADY RECEIVING THEIR SECONDDOSE AND THAT DUE TO THECONGREGATE LIVING REGULARTESTING OCCURS.NEW ARRIVALSARE TESTED AND QUARANTINEDUNTIL TEST RESULTS COME BACK.