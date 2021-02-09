Following two different dreams

Playing sports in college, a lot of student athletes look at schools for more than their wins and losses, this is the case for rush boyett.

The athens senior signed with samford this week to play football for the bulldogs.

He's ready to compete in the southern conference and make his impact on the grid iron, all while pursuing another dream, becoming a dentist.

Boyett is majoring in health sciences then will go to dental school.

Using the lessons football taught him along the way..

"it's taught me a lot of dicipline, and just other life lessons, i feel like a lot of people need to know.

Football is a good way to learn that and go through that.... you make friends along the way and good connections that will help you get through."

Boyett is following in his father's footsteps by going into the medical field.

His dad is an orthopedic surgeron.

Boyett says he feels like he has the personality to be a dentist..

We'lll keep up with boyett on saturday's this fall, and hey maybe one day he'll clean your teeth in athens.

