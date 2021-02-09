Warriors edge Cornerstone for fourth straight win

Grant Smith scored a team-high 20 points to lead Indiana Tech past Cornerstone 85-80 for the Warriors' fourth straight win.

Sticking with college hoops..

Indiana tech men at home tonight hosting cornerstone... warriors building on an early lead... pass inside to rog stein... plays a little bully ball..

Give him the hoop and harm... 19 points for the freshman..

Tech up five...but cornerstone not going away... just a one point game now... cory ainsworth..

Inside for two of his game high 21... gives the golden eagles the lead...this one back and forth the rest of the night... here you see grant smith from up top... he led tech with 20 points... gives the warriors the lead right back...then..

Josh kline..

Two of his his 18..

Had 14 boards to boot... tech hangs on to win a tight one... 85-80 the final... that's 4 straight dubs for