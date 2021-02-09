Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Wake Up Weather

Credit: WAPT
Duration: 00:36s 0 shares 1 views
Wake Up Weather
Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Way got a wild whether week ahead,spring like through Wednesday and a bigcold front.

An Arctic cold front willbe moving through the state on Thursday,and we'll see frigid temperaturescommitted to start off form.

That couldbe deceiving.

We could end up a lotcolder than that cold, damp weather.

Aswe head into the weekend, we'll bewatching those temperatures.

It'spossible it could get even colder thanthat, so stay tuned for the long rangeforecast.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage