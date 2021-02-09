Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Way got a wild whether week ahead,spring like through Wednesday and a bigcold front.

An Arctic cold front willbe moving through the state on Thursday,and we'll see frigid temperaturescommitted to start off form.

That couldbe deceiving.

We could end up a lotcolder than that cold, damp weather.

Aswe head into the weekend, we'll bewatching those temperatures.

It'spossible it could get even colder thanthat, so stay tuned for the long rangeforecast.