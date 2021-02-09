Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
16 WAPT Chief Meteorologist David Hartman has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Way got a wild whether week ahead,spring like through Wednesday and a bigcold front.
An Arctic cold front willbe moving through the state on Thursday,and we'll see frigid temperaturescommitted to start off form.
That couldbe deceiving.
We could end up a lotcolder than that cold, damp weather.
Aswe head into the weekend, we'll bewatching those temperatures.
It'spossible it could get even colder thanthat, so stay tuned for the long rangeforecast.
Expect foggy conditions, dense in some areas, Monday night, with lows dipping into the 40s. Tuesday will be cloudy, with rain..