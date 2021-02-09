Waiting For Covid Vaccine

Shaffer.

Tonight we'll go over the on-going battle to get more supply - as people demand more vaccines.

But first -- we'll go over how well the mass vaccination clinic in north alabama went and how soon they expect to start the next phase of vaccinations.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us live outside john hunt park.

She spoke to essential workers who got vaccinated -- and those still waiting for eligibility.

It was a turning point today in the race to get people in our state vaccinated.

About 17-hundred vaccine doses were administered at this mega-clinic today.

And while more alabamians are now eligible for the covid-19 vaccines -- there's still a lot of essential workers who aren't.

> mos says:"there wasn't a waiting period.

It went smoothly.

I was impressed by it."

Mos says:"to tell you the truth, i didn't even feel it."

It was smooth sailing monday -- as huntsville held its first mega vaccination clinic.

Several newly eligible people in and out in less than 30 minutes.

Nats but over at carson's grill -- are a group of workers not eligible at this time.

Hunt says:"we are essential in my opinion."

Including analeigh hunt -- a bartender whose been dealing with a steady crowd since the restaurant re- opened.

Hunt says:"i come in contact with a lot of people during the day too, so i think we should definitely be on the list to get it."

And restaurant workers are on a list -- just the next phase.

1-c will include these people who work in these industries but when will this phase be rolled out.

That is still unknown.

Dr. karen landers with the alabama department of public health said it all depends on vaccine supply.

As of right now -- alabama is receiving 55 to 60 thousand doses a week.

Week says:"it's important that people who are in contact with people constantly do have the option to get vaccinated."

Hunt says:"it'll help keep us open and keep all of our customers and us safe."

But for now -- vaccine clinics like the one at john hunt park will only accept those eligible.

That's more than one million people in our state who now have the option.

Mos says:"what is worse, getting a reaction or winding up in the hospital?"

The goal here at john hunt park -- the clinic ran by huntsville hospital is to vaccinate 2- thousand people a day.

Reporting live in hsv mr waay 31 news thanks megan.

We did the math to see how long it will take to vaccinate those who are currently eligible.

There are now more than 1.5- million people across the state are now eligible for the vaccine.

The state health department says alabama receives about 55 to 60- thousand doses each week.

Now if the state gets 60- thousand each week -- it would take more than 6-months to vaccinate all those eligible.

But -- keep in mind -- nearly 500-thousand of those eligible