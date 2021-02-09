Companies compensating employees for COVID-19 vaccine

Kroger is paying employees $100 to get vaccinated.
McDonalds, Dollar General, and Aldi are compensating workers for the 4 hours total it could take to get vaccinated.
That includes travel and wait time for both doses.
Kroger is paying employees $100 to get vaccinated.
McDonalds, Dollar General, and Aldi are compensating workers for the 4 hours total it could take to get vaccinated.
That includes travel and wait time for both doses.
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index (“SBEI”) opened 2021 with a seasonally adjusted decline of..
As the COVID vaccine rollout continues across the country, employees are wondering - could the company they work for make the..