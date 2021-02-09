No more mask mandate in Iowa

Pandemic precautions are now encouraged but not required in Iowa.

"* iowa's mask mandate is gone and gatherings are no longer restricted.

"* some businesses are deciding to carry on with the covid safety procedures.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live with what one business owner plans to do.

"* hair salons have made a lot of changes to the way they operate during the pandemic.

Now they will have to make the tough decision whether or not to keep those precautions in place.

"* they're staying the course.

Diane arndt owns reflections salon in mason city.

"* masks will still be the rule for customers and stylists.

Arndt does think the governor's order rescinding the mask mandate is a little early, because not enough people have been vaccinated.

"* but the day will come when the pandemic is we just need to stick together and stay strong.

I think it's important for our customers.

I think it's important for people who really seriously have some concerns and i think it's just not time yet to give up.

"* who owns hair and company in clear lake.

She tells me her salon will stick with following their mitigation efforts.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, thanks nick.

