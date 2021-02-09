Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society looks to triumph in 2021

After struggling through the pandemic, the humane society hopes to bounce back for the new year.

A non-profit in lowndes county faced the struggles of 2020 head on but this year they are hoping to reconnect the community with its furry friends.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in columbus where she spoke with the humane society's executive director about her hopes for 2021.

Std ."

The humane society here in lowndes county had a difficult year... without fundraisers or adoption events available to help pay for the shelter, the group had to make adjustments.

Nat pop - dog barking the columbus lowndes humane society felt trapped in 2020.

Karen johnwick - executive director at columbus- lowndes humane society: "lack of money, lack of resources, lack of volunteers, lack of fosters."

Potential adopters couldn't enter the building... fundraisers were nonexistent.

Karen johnwick - executive director at columbus- lowndes humane society: "anytime we were really low on an item, we just begged our supporters."

Executive director karen johnwick of the humane society said she turned away from the traditional karen johnwick - executive director at columbus- lowndes humane society: "everything we did was pretty much just on social media."

However, using social media just isn't enough according to johnwick.

Karen johnwick - executive director at columbus- lowndes humane society: "people don't know unless you're out there in their face saying this is what we need."

But to her surprise... karen johnwick - executive director at columbus- lowndes humane society: "people stepped up."

Johnwick said the shelter saw an increase in adoptions last year.

She said the her hope for 2021 is to find a sense of normalcy that can bring more of their four legged friends into good homes.

Karen johnwick - executive director at columbus- lowndes humane society: "we just want to be able to be out in the community more so animals can be seen."

(end on a nat) tag: johnwick said as of right now the humane society does not have any events planned and are just playing it by ear as to whether they'll be able to have offsite events this year.

In columbus, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

Fortunately she wasn't hurt or anything but it scared the wahoos out of her.

It was a scary and hectic scene