Local venues receive Covid-19 relief grants

More than $13-million dollars in state Covid-19 relief grants are going to convention centers and movie theaters across Minnesota.

Is now being reviewed by a house more than 13?

"* million dollars in state covid relief grants are going to convention centers and movie theaters across minnesota.

That includes a large investment in our area.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live from a rochester venue getting a much needed financial boost.

Xxx katie and george in order to be eligible for this grant... applicants had to demonstrate a loss in sales or revenue of at least 30?

"* percent between 2019?

"* and?

"*2020.

That mean venues like mayo civic center behind me met that grim threshold.

At least seven other area businesses also received relief funds including four rochester theaters ?

"* one in austin ?

*- another in albert lea ?

"* and one in harmony.

Each venues was granted between 15?

"* and?

"*150?

"* thousand dollars the exception of mayo civic center which was awarded 500?

"*thousand dollars.

Experience rochester ?

"* which manages the civic center with the city ?

"* tells me in part, quote: as an industry, meetings, conventions and the hospitality industry have unquestionabl y experienced an unprecedented year of losses.

This grant will help us offset certain, qualifying expenses to best position the mayo civic center to better servce the community's recovery.

Staff tell me plans are actively being developed with the city of rochester to figure out how the money will be spent.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... thanks anthony.

These grants were part of the economic relief package signed into law by governor